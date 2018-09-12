3 developers vying to construct Jacksonville convention center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An evaluation committee meeting to discuss proposals to build a new convention center complex in downtown Jacksonville could decide the future of the city's Northbank.

Three developers are vying for the chance to design and construct the new center, which would be located where the old county courthouse and city hall annex still stand between Bay Street and the St. Johns River.

Each proposal includes a new convention center, hotel and parking garage.

The city has received bids from:

Jacksonville Convention Center Partners Rimrock, Devlin, DeBartolo Jacksonville LLC Jacobs Project Management Co.

According to the Jax Daily Record, the Jacobs proposal costs an estimated $705 million and includes 713,000 square feet for exhibition space that could be completed by 2024 if approved.

The Rimrock, Devlin, DeBartolo plan comes with a estimated $450 million price tag and would include 200,000 square feet of exhibition space, a 40,000-square-foot ballroom and 1,300 parking spaces, according to the Record.

The Jacksonville Convention Center Partners proposal has an estimated price tag of $445 million. The group is a partnership of Dallas-based Preston Hollow Capital LLC, Mathews Southwest Hospitality LLC, Interstate Hotel and Resorts, Nunzio Marc DeSantis Architects and Provident Resources Group Inc., according to the Record.

The evaluation committee is scoring each of the proposals and will then submit them at the next Downtown Investment Authority meeting one week from Wednesday.

From there, it will be up to the DIA and Mayor Lenny Curry to make final decisions.

