3 female inmates overdose in Duval County jail, survive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sheriff Mike Williams confirmed to News4Jax that three woman being held in the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Pretrial Detention Center downtown overdosed. They were taken to UF Health Jacksonville, where they were treated and are recovering.

Williams said they likely overdosed on heroin snuck in by one of the prisoners.

Williams said he cannot give more information at this time because the entire matter -- including how the drugs were smuggled into the jail -- is under investigation.

