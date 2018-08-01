3 firms submit bids to build convention center on Jacksonville riverfront

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Northbank of Jacksonville's downtown could be getting a new look if plans to tear down the abandoned county courthouse and city hall and build a convention center pan out.

Bids from three companies to build a convention center with exhibition space and hotel on the city-owned riverfront land were opened Wednesday.

The city received bids from:

1. Preston Hollow Capital LLC

2. Rimrock, Devlin, DeBartolo Jacksonville LLC

3. Jacobs Project Management Co.

No dollar amounts for the new convention center were mentioned, and the project is not currently funded.

Separate bids to demolish the old structures and clear the land were submitted earlier this summer.

