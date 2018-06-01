3 held, 1 sought after police chase on Jacksonville's Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Three people are in custody and a fourth is sought after a police chase Friday that spilled over onto the campus of Gregory Drive Elementary on Jacksonville's Westside.

Police said the group ditched a car near Gregory West Apartments near Old Middleburg Road and Gregory Drive. All four people inside got out and took off running.

Three of the individuals were captured, including one found hiding in a recycling bin, police said. Investigators recovered multiple guns from the vehicle.

One of the individuals was captured after he hopped the fence at the school and ran across campus, a witness said. The school was placed on lockdown, delaying dismissal until the all-clear was given.

