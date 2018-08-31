Firefighter: Beans left on stove cause fire at mobile home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Beans were to blame for a mobile home fire Thursday evening that sent three people to the hospital, a Jacksonville firefighter told News4Jax.

The fire happened on Main Street in between East 40th and East 41st streets in the Brentwood neighborhood. A firefighter said beans were left on the stove, which caused the fire.

According to Fire Rescue, two people had to be rescued from the home. A total of three were taken to the hospital for treatment.

It wasn't immediately clear why they needed treatment.

The fire was brought under control in a few minutes.

