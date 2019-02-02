3 hurt in crash near Beaches Town Center

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla., - A person suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash, late Friday night in Neptune Beach near the Beaches Town Center, according to authorities.

A Chevy Monte Carlo was headed east on Atlantic at a high rated speed, according to Neptune Beach police. It then collided with a Nissan SUV. Three people were taken to a local hospital with injuries. Some of the injuries are life threatening.

The Florida Highway Patrol has started a traffic homicide investigation, which is standard for crashes that involve life threatening injuries or a death.

