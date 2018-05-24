3 men arrested following Union County drug investigations, deputies say

UNION COUNTY, Fla. - Three Lake Butler men were arrested Thursday in separate drug investigations in Union County, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities arrested Erick Durant, 43, Thursday on felony warrants naming him on four counts of possession of opioids (second-degree felony), three counts of distribution (selling) opioids and one count of trafficking in opioids (first-degree felony), deputies said. Durant's total bond on these charges was $115,000.

Deputies said Durant was also taken down Thursday in the act of actively selling opioids and possession of a firearm in the process. Durant will be charged with armed trafficking of opioids and further charges of possession of opioids.

Firearms were seized from Durant at the time of his arrest, deputies said, adding that he will receive additional bond on the new charges at his first appearance.

In an unrelated opioids investigation, Andrew Webb, 34, was arrested Thursday on felony warrants naming him on one count of possession of opioids within 1,000 feet of a public park and one count of sell of opioids within 1,000 feet of a public park, which are both first-degree felony crimes, deputies said. Webb's bond is $50,000.

Deputies said Tony Jenkins, 35, was arrested on felony warrants naming him on two counts of possession of cocaine and two counts of sell of cocaine, in which all four charges are second-degree felony crimes. Jenkins' bond is $100,000.

Durant, Webb and Jenkins were arrested after months of investigations, deputies said.

"We stay pro-active and want to send a strong message that illegal drugs of any type will not be tolerated in Union County," Sheriff Brad Whitehead said.

Deputies said Durant, Webb and Jenkins were transported and housed in the Union County Jail.

Anyone who has a crime or drug tip to report can call the Sheriff's Office at 386-496-2501.

