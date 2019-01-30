3 Nassau County brothers, ages 9, 11, 13, accused in home burglary

CALLAHAN, Fla. - Three young brothers are facing very adult charges after they were caught on video prying open their next-door neighbor's shed Tuesday and stealing power tools, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrest report said the three boys, ages 9, 11 and 13, also broke through a window to get into their Callahan neighbor’s house, where they vandalized items. Deputies who went to talk to the brothers said they were wearing the same clothes they had been wearing when they were caught on video.

Because of their ages, News4Jax is not naming the children or showing their booking photos.

The boys’ legal guardian told deputies she could “tell by the way the boys were looking that they had done something wrong.” When she told them to “go get the stuff you took,” they retrieved the stolen items for the deputies.

The three were handcuffed and taken to Nassau County Detention Facility and booked on charges of burglary to a dwelling and theft, both felonies. Two of them were also charged with a misdemeanor count of criminal mischief.



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.