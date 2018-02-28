3 separate crashes involving vehicles hitting loose cows near Bunnell

BUNNELL, Fla. - Three separate crashes on the west side of Bunnell Tuesday night involved vehicles hitting cows, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said.

In each accident, the cows did not survive. All three vehicles sustained extensive damage.

Deputies cautioned drivers to drive safely and slowly at night, and to beware of loose livestock. Deputies also urged animal owners to "please secure your animals to keep them and others safe."

Photos of the crashes show the entire front end of an SUV nearly wiped out. Another shows a tractor-trailer with damage on the front left side and a third shows a white car with damage to the front of it and the windshield.

