McRAE, Fla. - Crews are working to contain a 30-acre wildfire Saturday afternoon near the Clay County-Putnam County line that Florida Forestry said is spreading quickly.

According to the Jacksonville forestry office, three bulldozers are digging fire lines off Sungarden Road near Bellamy Road. Clay County Fire-Rescue is assisting.

No structures are threatened, but the fire is burning in an area with heavy fuel.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.