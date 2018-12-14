$30 million approved for counties impacted by Hurricane Michael

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida's Housing Finance Corporation Board unanimously approved #30 million in HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) funds for counties most impacted by Hurricane Michael.

Friday's decision allows housing staff to proceed with the development Request for Application (RFA) for HOME Program financing and authorize the Executive Director to establish a review committee for the RFA to make recommendations for award to the board in May 2019.

Florida Housing’s Executive Director Trey Price said the decision will start the effort of building affordable housing in the Panhandle.

This RFA will give preference to affordable rental developments to be built in areas most impacted by Hurricane Michael. Any remaining funds will be made available for developments in rural areas.

The HOME program provides low interest loans to developers to build rental housing for low income families.





