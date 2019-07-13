12 units destroyed by fire at San Jose condominiums

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A large fire broke out at The Preserve At San Jose condominiums around 4 a.m. Saturday. By dawn, the fire was out but Jacksonville Fire-Rescue said at least 30 people were burned out of their homes.

Firefighters requested backup twice within 30 minutes as the flames spread through 12 units at the complex, making this a three-alarm fire.

Multiple fire trucks, JEA and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded and Old Kings Road was blocked for several hours.

Neighbors told News4Jax they were concerned since few people were seen in the courtyards evacuating the apartments, but JFRD said there were no injuries.

As firefighters continue to work on hot spots left by the blaze, the fire marshal is on scene investigating the cause.

