35-year-old reported missing from Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - The Jacksonville Beach Police Department needs your help to find a missing 35-year-old man who suffers from mental illness and has not been taking his medication.

Micah Weber was reported missing Tuesday by a family member and was last seen in Jacksonville Beach last Friday.

Weber is 6 feet tall, weighs 200 pounds and has light brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Weber's location is asked to contact Detective Currier at 904-247-6339, or by email at scurrier@jaxbchfl.net or tipline@jaxbchfl.net.

