4 arrested on drug charges after warrant executed at St. Johns County home, deputies say

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Four people were arrested Thursday on drug charges after a search warrant was executed in the 700 block of West King Street, deputies said.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said it received several complaints regarding drug sales from the home, and after an undercover investigation, a search warrant was obtained.

Deputies said the Sheriff's Office's SWAT team and detectives executed the search warrant around 1 p.m. at the home and seized crack cocaine packaged for sale, marijuana, crack cocaine tools and drug paraphernalia.

Robert Lee Crooms, 55, was arrested and charged with possession of MDMA, maintaining a drug dwelling and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dawn E. Johnson, 46, was arrested for an outstanding warrant for the sale of cocaine.

Dantaye Lavar Meachem, 37, was arrested and charged with possession of crack cocaine with intent to sell, maintaining a drug vehicle, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alicia Crooms, 33, was arrested and charged with possession of crack cocaine with intent to sell, maintaining a drug vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Sheriff's Office said all four suspects were booked into the St. Johns County Jail and will have their first appearance in court Friday morning.

