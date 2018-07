JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Four boaters got off a boat Wednesday night that began taking on water in Goodby's Creek.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue Division marine units responded to the distress call. They towed the boat back to dock and pumped some water out of it.

Battalion Chief Trace Barrow said it appeared there was a mechanical failure.



