4 people hurt in serious crash on Jacksonville's Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A crash involving three vehicles on Old St. Augustine Road near Losco Road leaves four people hurt, including one person in critical condition, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said about 1:35 p.m. a van heading north on Old St. Augustine Road turned west into the plaza shopping center and was hit by a vehicle heading southbound.

One person was taken to Orange Park Medical Center with life threatening injuries, three others were also hospitalized but their conditions are unknown.

Jacksonville homicide detectives have arrived at the scene to investigate.

Officers said they are unsure if any of the victims may be children or exactly how the third vehicle was involved in the crash.

The accident caused some lane closures on Old St. Augustine Road but all lanes are expected to be reopened shortly.

