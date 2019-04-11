4 tips for relieving allergy symptoms during spring

A cloud of pollen comes off the trees in Georgia as a helicopter flies by.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you're suffering from the seasonal sniffles, don't expect relief anytime soon.

Allergens like oak, juniper and bayberry have caused headaches and itchy eyes for many of you over the past couple of months, but in the coming weeks, the grass under your feet will be the source of your suffering.​

Currently, the highest concentrations of grass pollen stretch across the Deep South and into the Florida Panhandle.​

Here are four ways you can keep your symptoms at bay:

Stay inside in the morning : Pollen counts are highest in the early morning, between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. The best time to go outside is right after a heavy rain, as it washes the pollen out of the air.

: Pollen counts are highest in the early morning, between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. The best time to go outside is right after a heavy rain, as it washes the pollen out of the air. Keep indoor air clean : Close house and car windows when pollen counts are high. Use air conditioning in the car and at home to filter the pollen out of the air.

: Close house and car windows when pollen counts are high. Use air conditioning in the car and at home to filter the pollen out of the air. Avoid certain foods : People with severe pollen allergies may have trouble eating raw and fresh fruit. Be sure to thoroughly wash your produce before eating.

: People with severe pollen allergies may have trouble eating raw and fresh fruit. Be sure to thoroughly wash your produce before eating. Carry an allergy relief kit: Inexpensive over-the-counter items such as antihistamines, eye drops, nasal spray and decongestants can help make the season a more pleasant experience.

This upcoming weekend's pollen counts on the First Coast are expected to reach an all-time seasonal high.

