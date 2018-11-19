42-year-old woman crashes car into Little Caesars

A 42-year-old woman crashed her Kia Sorento into the front of a Lake City Little Caesars restaurant on Sunday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Authorities said that the woman was driving in the parking lot of Little Caesars and pulled into a parking spot. The front of the car went over the concrete curb stop and hit the front of the store, and authorities said part of her car ended up in the lobby of the restaurant.

Authorities said that there were customers and employees inside the Little Caesars when the crash happened, but no one was taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.