45 pounds of meth seized in failed smuggling attempt

TUCSON, Ariz. - Not so fast.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Arizona said canine dogs helped sniff out 45 pounds of methamphetamine at Arizona’s Port of San Luis.

Officers discovered meth packages hidden within the fenders of a smuggling vehicle, CBP post reads.

Officers stopped to inspect the Nissan sedan of a 22-year-old Mexican man as he attempted to enter the U.S. from Mexico on Sunday.

A CBP narcotics detection canine alerted officers to a scent it was trained to detect. That is when officers discovered packages of meth throughout the vehicle.

The drugs are valued at more than $135,000, CBP said.

The 22-year-old was arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

