5 Houston police officers hurt in shooting incident: What we know so far

HOUSTON - Five Houston police officers were hospitalized Monday following a shooting, investigators said.

Four of the five officers were “struck with gunfire following an encounter with a suspect” this afternoon in a neighborhood in southeast Houston, the Houston Police Department posted on Twitter. It appears they were serving a warrant at the time.

It was originally reported that all five officers had been shot. Police later clarified that the fifth officer was hurt, but not directly hit by the bullets.

"We have several officers that have been struck by gunfire," police Chief Art Acevedo said. "The situation at the shooting scene is still fluid. Please pray for our officers and their families."

Our news partner in Houston, KPRC-TV, reported that two of the officers were flown by a medical helicopter for treatment. Of the five, one was shot in the face, the station said.

At last check, three officers were listed as stable while two were in critical condition, KPRC reports.

Two suspects allegedly responsible for the shooting are dead at the scene, and at last check, SWAT officers were working to make sure no one else was inside the building where the gunfire erupted, police said.

Law enforcement officials are looking into the possibility of a third suspect barricaded inside a home.

Authorities haven't released detailed information on the suspects' identities.

Police said the area where the shooting took place was still considered an active crime scene Monday evening.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the shooting was a “solemn reminder” of the service and sacrifices made by officers.

“The city of Houston and the Houston Police Department will have whatever state resources they need to bring swift justice to those involved,” Abbott said in a statement.

According to preliminary reports from KPRC, the officers were at a home serving a warrant when they were struck by gunfire following a situation with at least one suspect.

