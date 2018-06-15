5 Jacksonville men arrested in Nassau County auto burglaries

YULEE, Fla. - Deputies on Friday arrested five Jacksonville men suspected of being involved in a string of burglaries targeting unlocked vehicles in two Yulee area neighborhoods, the Nassau County Sheriff's Office said.

A total of 15 vehicles had been rummaged through and items stolen in the Hickory Village and North Hampton subdivisions, according to deputies.

Investigators said one of the victims returned home around 2 a.m. Friday and saw the inside light of her car on and a person running through her yard.

Nassau County deputies were called. About 30 minutes later, they stopped a suspicious car in the area and when the deputy smelled marijuana he searched it, finding a black ski mask and what appeared to be some of the stolen items, according to deputies

All five men were arrested and charged with burglary and criminal mischief.

The men arrested were identified as :

Aaron Deshawn Knight, 19

Deshawn Terrell Minor, 18

Devin Devaughn Pearson, 22

William Anthony Ho-Sang, 18

Devin Omar Farley, 20

The Sheriff’s Office issued a reminder to keep car doors locked at all times when unattended.

"Make sure valuables are secure," Sheriff Bill Leeper told News4Jax. "It’s very important: Lock your doors."

