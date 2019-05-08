4 children, adult injured in Northside crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Multiple fire-rescue crews responded to a crash Wednesday afternoon with a report of five injuries on Calvin at Lila streets, off Lem Turner Road.

A JFRD spokesman said four children and one adult were hurt, but none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

Motorists are urged to be careful as multiple Jacksonville Fire-Rescue vehicles are working in the area.

News4Jax has a crew headed to the scene. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

