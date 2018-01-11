5-year-old church shooting survivor rides home from hospital in fire truck

SAN ANTONIO - After months of recovering from gunshot wounds he suffered in the Sutherland Springs church shooting, 5-year-old survivor Ryland Ward was released from University Hospital on Thursday -- and rode home in style.

The Wilson County Fire Department brought Ward home in one of its fire trucks.

A spokesperson with the University Health System told News4Jax sister station KSAT that Ward is the last patient to be released from its care and some members of the Sutherland Springs community will be on hand to welcome Ward home.

WCFD Fire Marshal Edwin Baker told KSAT.com that most of the personnel who provided Ward’s escort are the first responders who arrived at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs following the shooting that left 26 dead and 20 injured on Nov 5.

They planned on traveling down Highway 87 from La Vernia to Sutherland Springs.

The community was invited to gather on the highway’s shoulders in the grassy areas to welcome Ryland home but were asked to give the Ward family privacy once law enforcement officials arrive at Sutherland Springs.

