The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens is rewarding you for the summer heat.

From July 9 until Aug. 31, when two of the three local station meteorologist predict that the temperature will 92 degrees or higher, the next day, the zoo will upload a coupon to its website.General admission tickets will be half off.

This deal is a part of its "Summer heat? Don't sweat it!" promotion.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.