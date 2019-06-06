News

500 kids will get free horns at Sharks game on Saturday

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

VIDEO: Football you can enjoy rain or shine since it's arena football at the Veterans Memorial Arena.The Jacksonville Sharks have played one game away, tomorrows game is at home.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Let's get loud! 

The Jacksonville Sharks are giving away 500 horns to kids ages 12 and under on Saturday. 

The Sharks will face off against the Columbus Lions at 7 p.m. Prices start at just $10. 

Also on Saturday, the Sharks are offering BOGO tickets for all teachers and school employees. 

Click here to buy tickets or call 904-621-0700.  

**The Jacksonville Sharks are a professional indoor football team based in Jacksonville, Florida, playing their home games at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena** 

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.