52-year-old man hit, killed in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol said Benjamin Funnell, 52, died Friday night after being hit by a van at the intersection of State Road 312 and Old Beach Road in St. Johns County.

Troopers said Funnell was walking in the road when he was hit by a Toyota Sienna van driven by Nickola Thompson, 39, of St. Augustine, just after 10.p.m.

She was wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision and was not hurt.

The van was westbound on SR 312.

Funnell was taken to Flagler Hospital where he died of his injuries.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the driver is cooperating with investigators.

