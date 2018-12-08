6 heroes get free cars from Beaver Chevrolet during grand opening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Six cars, including a Malibu, Cruze, Equinox and Trax, were given away Saturday by Beaver Chevrolet.

The lucky heroes nominated by their friends and family were selected from a group of more than 300 people. They include a veteran, a corrections officer, a police officer, a firefighter, a teacher and a nurse.

The dealership awarded the vehicles to Jessica Hamm, who's a nurse, corrections officer Deon Johnson,

firefighter Nate"Stretch" McNamee, teacher Angela Jordan, veteran Daniel Brown and police Officer William Earman.

All eighteen finalists will receive free lifetime oil changes at Beaver Chevrolet.

