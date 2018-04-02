6 hurt in crash between Jacksonville city bus and semi

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Six people are hurt after a crash involving a city bus on Jacksonville's Westside early Monday, authorities confirmed.

The crash was reported shortly after 9 a.m. on North Ellis Road near Broadway Avenue, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

A tweet posted to the fire department's official account said the crash involved a semi-truck and a JTA bus.

Five passengers and the driver were on board the bus at the time, a JTA spokesperson told News4Jax. A department spokesperson said the extent of the injuries was not immediately clear.

The bus and tractor-tractor each sustained minimal damage. The cause of the crash has not been released.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.