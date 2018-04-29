6-year-old boy bitten in face by family dog in Sanderson

SANDERSON, Fla. - A 6-year-old Sanderson boy is recovering after being bitten in the face by a large family dog that suddenly got spooked.

Clarrisa Brown's oldest son, Damien had to have several stitches after the attack by a relative's dog.

She said Damien will be okay and he still loves dogs but his mom wants to start a fundraiser for a field trip, that she hopes will help her son continue to heal.

"It would mean the world to a little boy who just went through a horrible accident. He's got heart and he's strong. I couldn't believe he was this strong when it came to this situation," Brown said.

Brown hopes to raise $500 to take her son to an amusement park.

If you would like to contribute to the GoFundMe account. Donate Here

