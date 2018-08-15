News

6-year-old orders $300 worth of toys on Amazon without parents knowing

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - Sneaky, sneaky. 

A six-year-old Utah girl ordered $350 worth of toys for her birthday without anyone knowing. 

The surprise shopping spree was noticed only when the delivery man arrived and started unpacking box after box. 

"Her mom went on her Amazon account and saw three pages of things she had orered,” Ria Diyaolu, Kaitlin’s older cousin, told Buzzfeed News.

But the story takes a turn when the six-year-old chose to donate all of the toys to a local Children’s Hospital!

