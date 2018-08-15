6-year-old orders $300 worth of toys on Amazon without parents knowing

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - Sneaky, sneaky.

A six-year-old Utah girl ordered $350 worth of toys for her birthday without anyone knowing.

The surprise shopping spree was noticed only when the delivery man arrived and started unpacking box after box.

My badass little cousin ordered $300 worth of toys w/o my aunt & uncle knowing. This is a picture of how everyone found out. pic.twitter.com/wHWVhsMBYI — princess ria (@R_tatas) August 11, 2018

"Her mom went on her Amazon account and saw three pages of things she had orered,” Ria Diyaolu, Kaitlin’s older cousin, told Buzzfeed News.

But the story takes a turn when the six-year-old chose to donate all of the toys to a local Children’s Hospital!

UPDATE: Kaitlin chose to donate all of the toys to the Children’s Hospital where she stayed for a week when she was a baby! She wanted to give a little joy to those who aren’t well🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/M2Y5BK4P5M — princess ria (@R_tatas) August 15, 2018

