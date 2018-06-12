6th person shot in NW Jacksonville in less than 4 days

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In less than four days, six people have been reportedly shot in Northwest Jacksonville, and the most recent shooting was reported Monday night.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office alerted News4Jax to the shooting Monday on Rutledge Pearson Drive, not far from the Washington Heights Apartments, just after 10:30 p.m. The condition of the person shot was not immediately clear.

It comes just a day after two people, a 17-year-old boy and 37-year-old man, were shot at the Kings Ridge Apartments. They were shot less than 24 hours after a triple shooting at the same apartment complex.

On Friday, one person was found shot several times on West 29th Street near North Lee Street.

Jacksonville police have not publicly announced arrests in any of the shootings.

