7 accused gang members, affiliates indicted on gun, drug charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Seven accused Jacksonville gang members have been indicted on federal gun and drug charges Tuesday. The men are part of a major bust of a gang called the Rolling 20s announced by Sheriff Mike Williams and others on Friday.

These men were indicted on the following charges:

Natario Peterson, 24, a/k/a Nite Ryda - sale of a firearm to a convicted felon, distribution of crack cocaine, (3 counts). If convicted of all charges he faces up to 70 years in prison.

Dashawn Rose, 21, a/k/a Whop - distribution of crack cocaine, possession of a firearm in connection with a drug trafficking crime. If convicted of all charges, he faces up to life in prison.

Jacoby Hartley, 22, a/k/a Lil Coby - distribution of crack cocaine. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

Kirkland Lawrence, 33, a/k/a Killa - possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

Bruce Wilson, 38, - possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, (2 counts), distribution of a controlled substance analog. If convicted of all charges, he faces up to 40 years in prison.

Keron Taylor, 33,- distribution of a controlled substance analog. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

Bryant Wright, 29,- distribution of cocaine, (2 counts), distribution of heroin. If convicted of all charges, he faces 90 years in prison.

According to the indictments, at various times in 2018, these individuals distributed controlled substances and controlled substance analogs and were illegally in possession of firearms or illegally disposed of firearms to a convicted felon.

An indictment is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Laura Cofer Taylor and David Mesrobian.

The seven men indicted were arrested as part of a major gang bust announced Friday in Jacksonville.

Five accused members of the Rolling 20s gang remain on the run. Jacksonville police are asking for the public's help to find them.

