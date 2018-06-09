7-year-old reported abducted may be traveling to Nassau County

SALISBURY, Md. - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for help locating a missing child.

7-year-old Lilianna Brubaker was allegedly abducted by her mother, Chasity Brubaker, on May 28. Lilianna was last seen in Salisbury, Md.

A felony warrant for kidnapping was issued for Lilianna Brubaker on June 8. The pair may still be in the Eastern Shore area of Maryland or they may attempt to travel to Yulee and surrounding areas.

Investigators said they may be traveling in a red 2011 Chevrolet Impala with Maryland license plates 1CY9342.

Chasity is described as 4-feet tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. Lilianna Brubaker is described as 5-feet 6-inches tall with brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone who sees them should call police.

