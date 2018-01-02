70% of Jacksonville's homicides in 2017 remain unsolved

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Of the 120 murders from 2017 being investigated by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, 85 have not resulted in arrests.

One of those victims, 22-year-old Kareem Hagan, was killed in Springfield on the first day of the year. The year ended without any answers about who killed him.

"It is very deeply troubling, but I have to say that (we're) hoping we can get something," said Mario Peterson, whose granddaughter was one of three of at least 15 people killed in Jacksonville in December. "Don't let the memory of my murdered loved one die."

Ariyan Johnson, 19; her fiance, Quasean Trotter; and daughter, Arielle; were murdered in their home. Johnson buried this weekend. Men Against Destruction-Defending Against Drugs and Social-Disorder, or MAD DADS, marched through the neighborhood Saturday to bring attention to the murders, but there have been no arrests in the case. Johnson's grandfather believes someone knows who shot them but they won't talk.

"This code of silence needs to stop. We need to all come together," Peterson said.

Jacksonville murders over last 3 years

Dozens of other families are in the same situation, with no one being held accountable for their loved ones' deaths.

In October, Dorian Brown and Darnell Dues died after being shot at a brutal scene where 40 shell casings were found. That same month, siblings Sharon and Michael Lamb were found murdered in their Argyle Forest home.

Darryl Mack, 19, was looking forward to college in Alabama when he was shot during a night out with friends.

"This could happen to any family and we really need to put a stop to this because these criminals have no sense and respect of life and they don't care," Peterson said. "Let's put them in jail. Let's stop this."

Police need all the help they can get to remove killers off the streets of Jacksonville. Anyone with any information about any of the murders in Jacksonville is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.

