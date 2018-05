MIRAMAR, Fla. - An 8-month-old girl was killed in a dog attack Wednesday in Miramar, police said.

Miramar Fire Rescue officials said a crew was called to the scene regarding a pit bull attack, but they did not take anyone to a hospital, WPLG reports.

Animal control is at the scene. Fire Rescue officials said the incident is now a police investigation.

