8-year-old girl killed by falling tree toppled by storms

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - An 8-year-old girl was killed when a tree toppled by Friday morning’s storms came crashing through her family’s Woodville home, authorities said.

Deputies were called to the home on Old Woodville Highway near Fox Squirrel Road shortly after 8 a.m., according to the Leon County Sheriff's Office.

The 911 caller told authorities a tree had fallen into the home, injuring the 8-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy. Both children were taken to the hospital, where the girl was pronounced dead.

The 12-year-old, whose injuries are not life-threatening, is currently recovering. Victims’ advocates are assisting the family.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.