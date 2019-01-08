84-year-old man carjacked in Mayport dies of crash injuries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An 84-year-old man kidnapped from his home last week by a robbery suspect fleeing police died peacefully Tuesday morning from injuries suffered when his carjacked SUV crashed, someone who knows the family told News4Jax.

Louis Reese, was critically injured in the crash on Atlantic Boulevard in East Arlington after being taken at gunpoint in his SUV on an 8-mile police pursuit. Two Jacksonville police officers were seriously injured during the chase. One has been released from the hospital, but the second remains in fair condition.

Reese had been on a ventilator in intensive care at Memorial Hospital, but had acknowledged his doctors with hand signals, the family said.

They said all of Reese's ribs were broken and he had a broken leg, broken arm, broken spine, a collapsed lung and a punctured lung.

Several residents told News4Jax that Reese was helpful and friendly -- their nicest neighbor, always saying hello and trying to help people. His pastor said Reese, a Navy veteran, had attended Oak Harbor Baptist Church for 48 years and was a deacon.

"It's just heartbreaking to know what he’s going through right now, but we’re praying for him and praying for the family and, of course, the officers, too, that went through this -- but it really has impacted the whole community," Pastor David Tarkington said last week.

The church will continue to collect funds for Reese and the injured officers. To donate, go online to www.oakharbor.church and choose the GIVE option. The funds will be distributed between Reese and the two officers, the church said.

Tarkington said Reese's family was still trying to piece together everything that happened.

"You know, it’s a shock, the events that took place," the pastor said. "You see this and you wonder… this happens in movies and things, but this really happened here and it impacted an individual we know. Every time a story like this takes place I think, sometimes, we may miss that it impacts real people."

