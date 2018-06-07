86% of people would call it quits with partner who doesn't like their dog, survey says

Man's best friend could be the reason he broke up with you.

A recent study found 86% of dog owners would break up with their romantic partner if they weren’t into their dog.

The dog-walking service 'Wag!' asked 3,500 dog owners the ruff question. Four out of five people surveyed said they would not want to stay in a relationship if their adorable pup and their lover did not get along.

The results show that ones partner not liking their dog was worse than a potential mate not wanting kids, being a bad tipper, and having bad fashion sense, Studyfinds.com reports.

On the other paw, single people with dogs have better chance at finding love. 73% of people with dogs were more likely to “swipe right” on a profile of a person whose pet was in their pic, the study found. 78% of respondents said they’d be more willing to go home with someone who had a dog, versus one who didn’t.

The survey was conducted by OnePoll in March 2018.

