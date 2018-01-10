911 call reports odd behavior before Jacksonville Beach woman's death

A caller to 911 reported unusual behavior of the Jacksonville Beach woman whose body was found along the Intracoastal Waterway nearly three days later.

A neighbor of 35-year-old Suzanne Carlson called police when the woman she didn't recognize knocked on her door about 3 a.m. the morning of Dec. 28.

"Some girl just came up and rang the doorbell. I'm shaking. It scared me so bad," the caller told the 911 operator. "She wouldn't stop ringing the bell. She wanted to use a phone ... She came up into the driveway and then she left and went down the street the other way."

LISTEN: 911 call reports Carlson's odd behavior

The caller also suggested that Carlson's phone was lost, not turned off, as investigators had suggested during their search for her.

Carlson's body was found the evening of Dec. 30 along the waterway, north of Butler Boulevard, not far from the Sanctuary neighborhood where she lived.

The medical examiner has not yet determined a cause of death, but Jacksonville Beach police told News4Jax they are not looking for a suspect.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.