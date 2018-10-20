A final farewell to a man who turned personal tragedy into mission

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Memories were shared Saturday of an inspirational Justice Coalition leader during a funeral service for Michael Liles.

"He loved everybody. He never had a harsh word for anyone. He was always there to help. He was a spiritual man. That’s his legacy for sure," family friend Stephen Smith said.

Liles was found dead in his Panama Park home Tuesday. His doctor said he died of natural causes but many said he died from a broken heart after his wife was killed..

A memorial service was held for Liles Saturday at the Deermeadows Baptist Church in Baymeadows, where a crowd of people gathered to remember him and the impact he had on the Jacksonville community.

A man with a smile and a plan: That’s how many are remembering Liles. His son delivered the eulogy and talked about how his dad went through tragedy but always overcame. Friends also remembered Liles fondly and said he will be missed.

"Just his generous spirit. He was full of joy, even when terrible things were happening. You’d see him and he would be full of just joy and love for God and love for his community," said Courtney Pilkenton.

She was one of several hundred people paying their respects at the funeral service for Liles.

"It’s extremely shocking. It just, after what he went through with his wife, losing her last March, it doesn’t seem fair," said family friend Stephen Smith. "He was too good a man to leave this earth so early."

Although his wife was brutally murdered, Michael Liles found hope in serving the community. He took over the Justice Coalition as the executive director to help crime victims, a respected commitment evident through those showing up to honor him.

"His legacy will live on through his children and grandchildren. He was so good and so helpful to people," Smith said.

A touching part of the service today was when Liles’ son shared with the crowd a message he sent to his children Oct. 5, days before he died. In it, he expressed being truly heartbroken by the loss of his wife.

