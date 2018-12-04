A singing ‘Baby Shark' doll is hitting Amazon this month

Pinkfong Baby Shark Official Song Doll - by WowWee

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Oh no... remember that "Baby Shark" song that you just got out of your head? Well prepare for its return...

Amazon is pre-selling shark stuffed animals that sing the "Baby Shark" song.

The stuffed "baby," "mommy" and daddy" sharks cost $69.99 each. Shipping is free.

The official release of the item is on December 15, Fox 8 reports.

So grab your ear plugs!

Click here to view the "Baby Shark Official Song Doll" on Amazon.

Click here to view the sold out "Cube" shark stuffed animals.

