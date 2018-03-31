A fugitive wanted for murder in Virginia appears in Jacksonville court Saturday

Darryl Faine is wanted for murder, U.S. Marshals say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man wanted in connection with a shooting death in Virginia three years ago made his first appearance in court in Jacksonville this afternoon.

Darryl Faine, 54, was arrested during a traffic stop in Jacksonville and awaits extradition to Virginia to face second-degree murder charges in the shooting death of a 26-year-old woman.

Faine had been on the run for years and investigators say he used the alias Carl Jones while working at a furniture store in Jacksonville.

U.S. Marshals say he's not a typical person who gets in trouble with the law. "He's not our typical fugitive. He's particularly not the typical homicide fugitive. One day he's wearing a suit and tie, working for furniture sales management, and the next, he's running from a murder charge."

Investigators say Faine worked under-the-table jobs while bouncing between homes in Jacksonville.

The U.S. Marshals Service traced Faine to New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia and finally to Jacksonville, where he was arrested.

