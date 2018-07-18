AAA: Avoid tragedy in the backseat as temperatures heat up

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As temperatures continue heating up, AAA is reminding parents to stay vigilant to prevent a tragedy in the backseat.

Hot car deaths are 100% preventable—but they still happen.

According to the safety organization, Kids and Cars, 36 kids die in hot cars every year and July is usually the deadliest month.

This is the time of year cars can quickly heat up almost right after you take your keys out of the ignition.

“People often think that something like this could never happen to them,” said Amy Stracke, managing director of traffic safety advocacy for AAA. “However, the majority of heatstroke deaths are accidents, where a parent or caregiver forgets the child is in the back seat.”

To avoid making a deadly mistake

Make it a Habit – Before locking your vehicle, check the front and back seat. Set an Alarm – Consider programming an alarm on your phone that will go off to remind you to check your vehicle. Caregiver Assistance - If you normally drop your child off at a babysitter or daycare, ask the caregiver to call you if your child doesn’t show up as expected. Add a Reminder- Put your purse/wallet or cell phone in the back seat. This way you are reminded to look in the back seat before leaving the vehicle. Don’t Leave Them Alone, Not Even for a Minute - Never leave children unattended in a vehicle -even if the windows are open or the air conditioning is running. Vehicles Aren’t Play Areas - Don’t let children play in an unattended vehicle. Put Keys Out of Sight - Always lock your vehicle – even in driveways and garages - and keep keys out of children's reach. Call for Help - If you see a child or pet alone in the car, call 911 immediately and follow the instructions of emergency personnel.

It can happen anywhere

A one-year-old boy from Pembroke Pines in South Florida died last Friday after being left in a hot car for eight hours while his mother was at work.

She told investigators she thought she had dropped him off at daycare

Last month, a Kingsland mother left her seven-month-old baby in a car at a motel. She’s now facing multiple charges in his death.

In cases where children are left unintentionally, AAA reports that something usually happens — such as a change in routine — that takes the driver’s attention away from backseat passengers, especially when a child has fallen asleep. They're reminding parents to check twice for their sake and never leave your child alone in a car- not even for a minute.