AAA: Bicyclists deaths increasing on roadways

As the weather is warming up and more bicyclists are expected out on our roads, AAA is urging drivers and bicyclists to share the road during National Bicycle Safety Month.

The number of people killed on bicycles is on the rise, according to AAA.

Last year, 840 bicyclists were killed in crashes- marking the highest number on record since 1991 according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Every year, hundreds of bicyclists die and tens of thousands more are injured.

In a recent AAA survey, the number one concern of riders is being hit while riding. Driving distracted is a huge part of that concern.

Safety Tips for Bicyclists

AAA recommends bicyclist follow these tips for the safety of everyone:

Signal all turns

Wear a helmet every time you ride

Be visible by wearing bright colors during the day, and reflective gear in low light conditions

Show motorists the same courtesy that you expect from them

Safety Tips for Motorists

AAA is urging drivers to do their part to keep riders safe:

Yield to bicyclists while turning

In bad weather, give bicyclists extra passing room, just as you would other motorists

Reduce your speed when passing bicyclists, especially when the road is narrow

NEVER honk your horn at a bicyclist — it could cause them to swerve into traffic

Keep in mind that children will be out on their bikes and they can be unpredictable so please use extra caution driving around them.

Parents should make sure they are wearing proper safety gear.

