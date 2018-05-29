AAA: Deadliest stretch for teen drivers is Memorial Day to Labor Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, the number of deadly wrecks involving teens climbs 15 percent, compared to the rest of the year, according to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

A study by AAA found that the three months are the deadliest for inexperienced teen drivers, ages 16 and 17.

Statistics show 60 percent of young drivers killed in a crash weren’t wearing a seat belt and distracted driving plays a role in nearly six out of 10 teen crashes.

“You’re not paying attention to what’s coming up: pedestrians, bicyclists, other cars, red lights, stop lights," Sgt. Darren Dillon from the Orlando Police Department said.

Teens aren’t able to process things fast enough, and parents need to realize that a car can be a 4,000-pound weapon, said Mark Allen, a manager at All Florida Safety Institute.

Speeding, distractions and a lack of seat belts are the three reasons teens are at risk, according to AAA. But Allen said these can be prevented.

“Take those phones and shut them off,” Allen said. “Put them in the glove box. Put them on silent. That way, you can check later to see what happened, but things can wait. We're not in that big of a hurry. You don't need that information right now, and someone doesn't need you that bad right now.”

Experts said talking to teens about risky behaviors and modeling good driving skills when they’re in the car can make a difference. Parents and guardians can also make a driving agreement that lists specific rules for their teen drivers.

