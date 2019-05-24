AAA offers free rides for Memorial Day weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you celebrate too much during the long Memorial Day weekend, AAA is offering a way to get you and your car home safely with its Tow to Go program.

Tow to Go is available starting Friday, May 24, through 6 a.m. May 28 by calling (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or 855-286-9246.

All rides are confidential and limited to a safe location within 10 miles. The AAA tow truck takes the vehicle and driver home.

“The Tow To Go program is an effective way to promote the use of designated drivers and help prevent impaired driving,” said Katja Zastrow, vice president of corporate social responsibility for Anheuser-Busch. “We are proud to partner with AAA and their roadside assistance drivers to help keep our roads safe.”

