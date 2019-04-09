Absence of key witness an issue in Gillum case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Florida Commission on Ethics has asked an administrative law judge to keep the record open after a hearing in former Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum’s ethics case, so that a key witness can testify.

The commission this year unanimously found probable cause that Gillum, the unsuccessful 2018 Democratic candidate for governor and a former Tallahassee mayor, violated ethics laws with trips to Costa Rica and New York and tickets to the Broadway musical, “Hamilton.”

Last week, Administrative Law Judge E. Gary Early refused to grant a delay in the three-day hearing, slated to begin April 24.

The case hinges on “material witness” Adam Corey, a lobbyist and onetime close friend of Gillum who was involved in the trips but who has been out of the country for weeks, according to documents filed in the case.

The ethics commission’s advocate, Elizabeth A. Miller, asked Early to postpone the hearing until August because Corey’s lawyer, Chris Kise, had a “serious cardiac condition” that left him temporarily unable to work. Early refused to put the hearing off, writing in an order last week that Corey “is not a party to this proceeding and there is no specific evidence of the availability or unavailability of the witness to appear for either a deposition or hearing testimony.”

On Monday, Miller asked Early to allow the record in the case to remain open after this month’s hearing, writing that Corey is willing to testify after he returns to the country on Aug. 5 or Aug. 6. But Gillum’s lawyer, Barry Richard, opposed the request, writing that allowing the record to remain open that long “would render the denial of a continuance meaningless, and respondent would still be forced to wait several months with a cloud hanging over his head.”

In an order entered the same day, Early said it is “premature” to weigh in on Miller’s request. The administrative law judge reserved a ruling on the motion “until the commencement of the final hearing, at which time the advocate may present evidence of Mr. Corey’s willingness and availability to provide live testimony in this proceeding, and whether a reasonable -- and short -- period to effectuate that participation is warranted.”

News Service of Florida