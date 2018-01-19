Accused con artist extradited to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An accused con artist was extradited Thursday night from California to Jacksonville.

Friend Rizkkhalil, 50, is charged with one count of grand theft.

Prosecutors said Rizkkhalil romanced a woman, encouraged her to sell her Jacksonville home and stole $59,000 of the proceeds. They said he also took $10,000 from her savings account.

Investigators were desperately searching for him because they believe there could be other victims. Any victim who had any contact with him is asked to call the State Attorney's Office at 904-255-2500.

Rizkkhalil appeared in court Friday afternoon for a first appearance hearing. He was ordered held in the Duval County jail on $150,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.