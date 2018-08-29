Accused porch pirate offers tearful apology

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman accused of being a porch pirate offered a tearful apology to the homeowner and provided an unusual explanation.

Last week, a woman was caught on camera taking a package off a front porch of a home in the Hickory Creek neighborhood of Jacksonville's East Arlington area.

After Melanie Batchelor was issued a citation by police and the homeowner got his package back, Batchelor spoke with News4Jax on Tuesday about the package theft.

Batchelor said she can't explain why she took the package, just that she was curious about what was inside.

"I have no explanation why I did it but other than I wanted to see what was in the box," she said. "It was a stupid decision.”

In the surveillance video recorded Wednesday afternoon, the woman can be seen taking an Amazon package off Matt Spatara's front porch.

Batchelor said she ran off with the package to her home just around the corner.

With tears rolling down her face, Batchelor desperately apologized to Spatara.

"I’m sorry. I don’t have anything really to say but that I’m sorry for doing him wrong while he was probably at work," Batchelor said. "It was a poor decision and I made a bad decision. It’s really got me upset because it wasn’t really worth it. Me or the person I stole from didn’t deserve that.”

News4Jax spoke with Spatara by phone and asked if he accepted Batchelor’s apology.

“I would accept the apology, but I think if it was up to me whether her charges stood, I would want them to stand because getting forgiven for something and having no real repercussions isn’t going to teach anyone a lesson," he said.

Although some thought the woman captured on surveillance video appeared to be pregnant, Batchelor said she is not expecting.

“Then when I saw myself on the video, I did look pregnant. Oh my gosh," she said.

Batchelor said she's learned her lesson and will stay away from packages on porches from now on.

After she was given a citation, Batchelor said she had to schedule a court date, which will be Sept. 10. That's when she said she will find out whether she will be charged with theft.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.