Actor Verne Troyer, best known for "Mini Me" role dies

Actor Verne Troyer who starred in several Austin Powers movies and other films has died, according to his official Facebook page. He was 49. There's no word yet on the exact cause of Troyer's death.

"It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today," the page said. "Verne was an extremely caring individual.

More Headlines

He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday."

"It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today," read a post on his official Instagram account. "Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday."

"Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles. Over the years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much," the post continued. "During this recent time of adversity he was baptized while surrounded by his family. The family appreciates that they have this time to grieve privately."

"Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help," the post concluded. "In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in Verne’s name to either of his two favorite charities; The Starkey Hearing Foundation and Best Buddies."

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.